Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Announces $0.52 Dividend

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.5206 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th.
Want Want China Price Performance
Shares of WWNTY stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. Want Want China has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74.
Want Want China Company Profile
