Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Price Target Raised to $3.30 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.70 to $3.30 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Waterdrop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $2.10 in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of WDH stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of -0.01.

Waterdrop ( NYSE:WDH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterdrop had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $104.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waterdrop will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waterdrop stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waterdrop were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

