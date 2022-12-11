WAX Price Hits $0.0581 on Top Exchanges (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last week, WAX has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. WAX has a market cap of $133.79 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0581 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,301,114,022 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,300,777,481.63853 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05895153 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $16,350,585.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

