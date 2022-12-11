Welch Capital Partners LLC NY Acquires 13,720 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Welch Capital Partners LLC NY grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,720 shares during the quarter. Hilton Grand Vacations accounts for about 2.5% of Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Welch Capital Partners LLC NY’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $8,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsifal Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,930,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,163,000 after acquiring an additional 87,707 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 456,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 50,335 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,331,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

HGV stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.05 million. Analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

