Wells Fargo & Company Raises Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$92.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOL. CIBC upped their price target on Dollarama from C$76.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dollarama from C$91.00 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$89.45.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at C$82.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$80.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$77.97. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$58.32 and a 52-week high of C$85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$23.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollarama will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 2,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.82, for a total transaction of C$159,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$798,200. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $792,488.

About Dollarama

(Get Rating)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.