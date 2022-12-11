Wells Fargo & Company Trims Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Target Price to $55.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GWRE. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.60.
Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.4 %
Guidewire Software stock opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.25. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $115.78.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,602,000 after acquiring an additional 398,155 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,376,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,239,000 after acquiring an additional 342,391 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,377,000 after acquiring an additional 341,273 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,491,000 after acquiring an additional 286,750 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,836,000. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
