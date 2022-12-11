Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wesdome Gold Mines

In other news, Director Charles Main sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.69, for a total value of C$173,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$130,350.

Wesdome Gold Mines Price Performance

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Shares of WDO opened at C$8.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 92.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62. Wesdome Gold Mines has a twelve month low of C$7.43 and a twelve month high of C$16.77.

(Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.