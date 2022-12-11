WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $39.15 million and $704,873.15 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0526 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00446092 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00035469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00021801 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001232 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018432 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000502 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

