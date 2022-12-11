Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.34. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The company has a market cap of $18.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

