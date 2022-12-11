Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) One Day Volume Hits $31.89 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $17,078.20 or 0.99698332 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion and approximately $31.89 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002038 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000348 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $928.53 or 0.05418824 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00510016 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,178.05 or 0.30218684 BTC.
About Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 200,145 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.
Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
