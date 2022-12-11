Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Capitalization Achieves $60.80 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $60.80 million and $36,103.00 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,069,375,509 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,714,155,924 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,070,290,273 with 1,714,100,834 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0357495 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $52,354.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

