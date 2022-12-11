Wrapped TRON Price Hits $0.0549 (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $5.58 billion and $632,338.50 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05463759 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $639,404.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

