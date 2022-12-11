Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XIN opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.