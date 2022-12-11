YES WORLD Price Reaches $0.0142 (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One YES WORLD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $12.02 million and $931,864.38 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $948.72 or 0.05533891 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00504278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.44 or 0.30142182 BTC.

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD’s genesis date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

