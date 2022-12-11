Zambesigold Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $89,891.14 (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00004231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $80.48 million and approximately $89,891.14 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zambesigold

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

