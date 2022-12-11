ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 11th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $358,589.49 and approximately $19.33 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00267235 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00086658 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00060255 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002902 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

