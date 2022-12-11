Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Zendesk Stock Performance

NYSE:ZEN opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $54.16 and a twelve month high of $130.83.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zendesk

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zendesk

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $535,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,029.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

