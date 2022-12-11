Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Zendesk Stock Performance
NYSE:ZEN opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.00. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $54.16 and a twelve month high of $130.83.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 17.82% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Zendesk
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zendesk
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.
Zendesk Company Profile
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zendesk (ZEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.