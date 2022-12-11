Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.70-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.57.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $66.85 and a 52 week high of $114.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $341.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ziff Davis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ziff Davis by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

