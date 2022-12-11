ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $38.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.76.

Shares of ZI opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.90 million. Research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 17,797 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $746,940.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 577,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,230,498.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,640 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 261.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

