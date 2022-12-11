Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZRSEF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Zur Rose Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from CHF 28 to CHF 24 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 35 to CHF 48 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded Zur Rose Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 70 to CHF 30 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

Zur Rose Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $30.54 on Friday. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $376.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.92.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG operates e-commerce pharmacies and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products, as well as medicines management services. It also operates stationary pharmacy shops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.