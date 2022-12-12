15,782 Shares in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 619.5% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.95. The company had a trading volume of 24,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.