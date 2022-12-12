1irstGold (1GOLD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.21 Million

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 11th. One 1irstGold token can currently be bought for approximately $64.45 or 0.00379368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstGold has a market cap of $5.21 million and $1,740.28 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold was first traded on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

