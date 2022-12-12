32,696 Shares in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Purchased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PPC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of PPC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,730. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

