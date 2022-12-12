346 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.92 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.03 and its 200 day moving average is $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $360.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

