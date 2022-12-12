428,424 Shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 428,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $594,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,244,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,459,000 after purchasing an additional 178,951 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,398.3% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 40,004 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $771,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $183,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 343,526 shares in the company, valued at $52,215,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 343,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,215,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.6 %

ARE stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,326. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.02 and a 200 day moving average of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Stories

