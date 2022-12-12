46,016 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000. Corteva comprises 1.2% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 10,457.1% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA traded down $1.03 on Monday, hitting $61.96. 25,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,661,838. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

