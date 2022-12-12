70,289 Shares in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,541,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,315,000 after buying an additional 53,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,140,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,369,000 after purchasing an additional 673,806 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,731,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,686,000 after purchasing an additional 376,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,381,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 131,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vector Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,882,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
Vector Group Stock Performance
Shares of VGR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.22. 8,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.42. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.08.
Vector Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 80.00%.
Vector Group Company Profile
Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.
