74,305 Shares in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Acquired by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,412,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,049,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $643,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.86.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.