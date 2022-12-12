92,889 Shares in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Acquired by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 92,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,588,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Hubbell by 41.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Hubbell by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hubbell from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hubbell Price Performance

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBB opened at $250.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.91. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $170.21 and a 1-year high of $261.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.58%.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.