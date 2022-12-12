9,355 Shares in SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Purchased by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. JBF Capital Inc. owned about 0.07% of SWK as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in SWK by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SWK by 685.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in SWK by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SWK during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SWK during the second quarter worth $33,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SWK alerts:

SWK Stock Performance

SWKH opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.37 million, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 0.26. SWK Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $19.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SWK to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SWK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.