94,241 Shares in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Acquired by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 94,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $35.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.97. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.