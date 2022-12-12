Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Down to $15.52

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.52, but opened at $14.60. Abcam shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 6,567 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Panmure Gordon raised Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.73) to GBX 2,200 ($26.83) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Abcam Trading Down 12.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Abcam

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abcam by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Abcam by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Abcam by 71.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

