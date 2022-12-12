ABCMETA (META) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $17,551.76

ABCMETA (META) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $60.93 million and approximately $17,551.76 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00012272 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00044651 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005813 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00020904 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00238326 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00061739 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $17,393.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

