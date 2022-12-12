ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAVMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ABN AMRO Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €13.00 ($13.68) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €12.25 ($12.89) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €16.00 ($16.84) to €15.00 ($15.79) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.40 ($10.95) to €11.00 ($11.58) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.41.

ABN AMRO Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $13.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

