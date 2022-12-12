abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Short Interest Down 81.0% in November

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,100 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the November 15th total of 2,196,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 834.2 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLFPF shares. BNP Paribas cut abrdn from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 160 ($1.95) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.77) to GBX 184 ($2.24) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.52) to GBX 130 ($1.59) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, abrdn has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $166.50.

Shares of abrdn stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.22. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. abrdn has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

