Acala Token Achieves Market Cap of $69.05 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 12th. Acala Token has a total market cap of $69.05 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000710 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 571,172,222 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 571,172,222 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12368841 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,480,860.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

