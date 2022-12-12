Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

ACRV remained flat at $12.50 during trading on Friday. 2,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,209. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

Get Acrivon Therapeutics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Acrivon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd Chione acquired 400,000 shares of Acrivon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,856,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,207,462.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ltd Chione acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,856,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,207,462.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,389,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $42,368,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,384,206 shares in the company, valued at $54,802,575. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops precision oncology medicines. The company's lead clinical candidate is ACR-368, a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1/2 for use in the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; endometrial and bladder cancer; and SCCs, including SCCHN, cervical, and anal cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.