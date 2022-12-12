AdTheorent (ADTH) and Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) is one of 113 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare AdTheorent to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AdTheorent and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdTheorent 24.38% 3.76% 2.40% AdTheorent Competitors -155.07% -19.88% -7.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for AdTheorent and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdTheorent 1 2 5 0 2.50 AdTheorent Competitors 750 3869 9118 259 2.63

Volatility & Risk

AdTheorent presently has a consensus target price of $5.44, suggesting a potential upside of 226.01%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 39.26%. Given AdTheorent’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than its competitors.

AdTheorent has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent’s competitors have a beta of 1.25, suggesting that their average stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdTheorent and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AdTheorent $165.37 million $26.20 million 3.55 AdTheorent Competitors $7.73 billion $2.03 billion -34.42

AdTheorent’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AdTheorent. AdTheorent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.4% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AdTheorent competitors beat AdTheorent on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AdTheorent

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.