Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $54.00. The stock traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 1343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.79.

Separately, BTIG Research raised Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 12,011 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total value of $286,702.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,785.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,721. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,330,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,643,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 959,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 833,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,827,000 after acquiring an additional 243,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market cap of $707.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

