Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 488.24% from the company’s current price.
AFMD has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.
NASDAQ AFMD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.23.
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.
