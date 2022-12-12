Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 488.24% from the company’s current price.

AFMD has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Affimed from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

Get Affimed alerts:

Affimed Price Performance

NASDAQ AFMD traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.63. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Affimed Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Affimed by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 83.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 57,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 58.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 45,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.