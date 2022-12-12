AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) VP Sells $21,490.74 in Stock

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $21,490.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 757,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AgileThought alerts:

On Wednesday, December 7th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 3,006 shares of AgileThought stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $10,551.06.

On Monday, December 5th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 170 shares of AgileThought stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $625.60.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 39,192 shares of AgileThought stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $154,024.56.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 15,394 shares of AgileThought stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $56,803.86.

AgileThought Stock Down 6.3 %

AGIL stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.56. 25,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. AgileThought, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AgileThought

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $43.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. AgileThought had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. Analysts forecast that AgileThought, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AgileThought in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in AgileThought by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in AgileThought in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AgileThought by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in AgileThought by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGIL. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AgileThought in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of AgileThought in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of AgileThought in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AgileThought in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AgileThought presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

About AgileThought

(Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.