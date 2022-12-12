Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.41.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after buying an additional 992,766 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,649,000 after buying an additional 979,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 858.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 838,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,341,000 after purchasing an additional 750,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,927,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

