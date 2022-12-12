Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ADC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.41.
Agree Realty Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $71.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. Agree Realty has a 1 year low of $61.62 and a 1 year high of $80.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,348,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,276,000 after buying an additional 992,766 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,128,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,649,000 after buying an additional 979,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after purchasing an additional 797,668 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Agree Realty by 858.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 838,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,341,000 after purchasing an additional 750,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,927,000.
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
