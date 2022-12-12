Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.53.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

AKAM stock opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $76.28 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $728,285. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.