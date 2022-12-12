AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised AKITA Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

AKITA Drilling Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AKTAF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,640. AKITA Drilling has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns.

