Alchemy Pay Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 12th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $45.92 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $907.29 or 0.05330857 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00508212 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,124.91 or 0.30111812 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay’s genesis date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemy Pay is alchemypay.org.

Alchemy Pay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

