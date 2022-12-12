ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ALLETE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE:ALE opened at $65.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $47.77 and a twelve month high of $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.01.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 12.92%. Analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,322,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,392,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 45,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

