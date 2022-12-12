Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) to Issue None Dividend of $5.42 on January 3rd

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 5.418 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous None dividend of $0.39.

NYSE:AMR opened at $153.08 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $44.47 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.77.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($2.58). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 142.30%. The business had revenue of $869.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $189.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2,849.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

