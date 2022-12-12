Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,292 shares during the period. Alpha Partners Technology Merger accounts for about 0.5% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 761,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after buying an additional 51,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alpha Partners Technology Merger alerts:

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance

Shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 148,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,730. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Company Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.