AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Short Interest Up 106.1% in November

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 106.1% from the November 15th total of 538,600 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMERCO news, President Edward J. Shoen bought 115,000 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,553,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,324,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,960,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow purchased 133,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.36 per share, for a total transaction of $8,579,188.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,209,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,811,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Edward J. Shoen purchased 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,553,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,324,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,960,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,324,948 shares of company stock worth $76,866,691 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERCO

AMERCO Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 733,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,781,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AMERCO by 18.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in AMERCO by 2.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AMERCO by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

UHAL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.29. 11,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,760. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.95. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $44.79 and a 52-week high of $73.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.20.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 17.86%. As a group, analysts predict that AMERCO will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Featured Articles

