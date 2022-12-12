Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 46,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 879,105 shares.The stock last traded at $2.44 and had previously closed at $2.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. The company has a market cap of $737.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $545.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

